Fearless AKOMBE drops another bomb from New York! This is why UHURU detained me at JKIA

Thursday October 19, 2017 - Audacious former Commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Dr. Roselyne Akombe, has dropped another bomb hours after resigning from the commission with barely 8 days to the repeat Presidential elections.





Speaking during an interview from New York, Akombe accused the Jubilee Government under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta of intimidation and threats to the IEBC commissioners ahead of repeat polls.





Akombe noted that since President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory on August 8th was nullified by...



