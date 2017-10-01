EZRA CHILOBA reveals his secret meeting with RAILA ODINGA and leaves Kenyans even more confused

Friday October 20, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba has opened up on his alleged secret meeting with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, two days to the full verdict on the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory by the Supreme Court.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Chiloba revealed that the said meeting did not take place as alleged by a section of the media.





He noted that he refused to meet Raila in person at the meeting because the...



