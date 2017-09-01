Exposed! CHILOBA’s secret night deal with Safran Morpho to rig RAILA again in repeat polls

Sunday October 1, 2o17 -National Super Alliance (NASA) has once again claimed that IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba is planning to rig Raila Odinga again in the repeat Presidential elections in collaboration with French firm Safran Morpho.





Speaking in Vihiga County yesterday, NASA Principal Musalia Mudavadi revealed that Chiloba signed a suspicious deal with on Thursday night with OT-Morpho, which he said has rebranded to IDEMIA to help Jubilee win again in the fresh polls.





The ANC Leader noted that the besieged French firm had threatened to pull out of the elections and expose IEBC unless the commission signed a new inflated deal with it for the repeat polls.





“On 28t of September, Chiloba signed a deal with OT-Morpho at night. Kenyans paid the company a whooping sh4 billion for the six races in the first election, and now they are charging sh2.4 billion…and then they come and lie to people at State House with ‘something small’,” Mudavadi revealed.



