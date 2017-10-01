Ex- One FM “Momo” presenter, NAOMI NGANGA, shows men almost everything after turning 30, “AIBU”.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Media News 09:19
Tuesday, 31 October 2017 - Former One FM presenter, Naomi Nganga, caused a stir on Instagram after she almost showed men everything when celebrating her 30th birthday.
She rocked a s3xy lingerie that flaunted her thick thighs and big tummy.
She posted the photo saying,
“I believe that I am the equivalent to a fine wine or a delicious old cheese. The older the better. I am thrilled to…
Page 1 2