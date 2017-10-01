Ex- One FM “Momo” presenter, NAOMI NGANGA, shows men almost everything after turning 30, “AIBU”.

, , , 09:19

Tuesday, 31 October 2017 - Former One FM presenter, Naomi Nganga, caused a stir on Instagram after she almost showed men everything when celebrating her 30th birthday.

She rocked a s3xy lingerie that flaunted her thick thighs and big tummy.


She posted the photo saying,

I believe that I am the equivalent to a fine wine or a delicious old cheese. The older the better. I am thrilled to…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno