ESTHER PASSARIS asks Kenyans to do this for the beleaguered IEBC chairman, WAFULA CHEBUKATI

Sunday, 29 October 2017 - Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has called on Kenyans to pray for IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati.





Passaris reckons that Chebukati is under immense pressure to declare results for the October 26th repeat elections which she says was a ‘sham’





Speaking during a breakfast show on Sunday, the ODM MP said:





"My urge to Kenyans on....



