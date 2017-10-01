ESTHER PASSARIS asks Kenyans to do this for the beleaguered IEBC chairman, WAFULA CHEBUKATI

..this Sunday is to kindly remember Chebukati in your prayers.”





“He is under massive pressure from forces that want him to declare them as winners in an evidently sham election."





IEBC’s delay in announcing the winner of the presidential re-run, that was occasioned by the nullification of the August 8 th polls by the Supreme Court has raised eye-brows.





While the electoral body is constitutionally granted seven days from the day of voting to declare the winner, the low voter-turnout and opposition boycott, the whole exercise should have been concluded within hours.





