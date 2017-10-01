EKURU AUKOT shocks RAILA as he makes a u-turn on the repeat Presidential polls - Baba didn’t see this coming

Sunday October 15, 2017 - Thirdway Alliance Presidential candidate, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has made a U-turn on the repeat Presidential election less than a week to the polls.





This is after he dropped his move to oppose the inclusion of other candidates in the ballot who participated during the August 8th General Elections.





Addressing the press on Saturday , Aukot, who had vehemently opposed the inclusion of other candidate in the repeat polls, backtracked on his proposal, saying he was satisfied with...



