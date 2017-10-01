EKURU AUKOT shocks RAILA as he makes a u-turn on the repeat Presidential polls - Baba didn’t see this coming

...the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s preparations and inclusion of the candidates and that he was ready for the repeat polls.





Aukot also joined Jubilee in assuring Kenyans that the repeat polls would go on with or without Raila Odinga, who has since withdrawn from the race.





He accused the NASA leader of trying to drive the country to anarchy with his demonstrations saying his decision to back the IEBC and the repeat polls was for the good of the country.





Raila has opposed the repeat polls as well as the inclusion of other candidates other than Ekuru Aukot.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



