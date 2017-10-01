EKURU AUKOT betrays RAILA ODINGA again! See what he said after UHURU/ RUTO’s was declared winner

Tuesday October 31, 2017 - Thirdway Alliance Presidential candidate, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, became the first candidate to congratulate President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election to serve for a second term.





Speaking at Bomas of Kenya following the declaration of Uhuru as the winner of the repeat Presidential election, Aukot also lauded the Judiciary for giving them a second chance by nullifying Uhuru’s victory in August and allowing them to go back to the polls.





He said that the move has propelled Kenya’s democracy to a whole new level.





Aukot also...



