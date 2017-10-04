Dr. MAILU tells RAILA ODINGA to shut up over his claims about the fake vaccine given to Kenyan WOMEN.

Wednesday October 4, 2017 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Dr Cleopas Mailu, has dismissed NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s allegations that the Government administered a tetanus vaccine secretly laced with a hormone to cause miscarriage and infertility in women.





Addressing a Press Conference on Tuesday , Mailu said Raila’s claims are baseless and have no scientific backup.





“There were challenges in 2013-14 on how immunisation should be carried out.”





“The onset was for…



