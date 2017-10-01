DONALD TRUMP finally responds to RAILA ODINGA’s coward move to withdrawal from repeat polls

Friday October 13, 2017 - The United States of America (USA) has responded to the move by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to withdraw from the repeat Presidential elections slated for October 26th.





In a statement to the press, the Donald Trump-led Administration, through the US State Department, described Raila’s move as regrettable, but noted that the US respects it because it is his Constitutional right to pull out of the race.





“We respect the...



