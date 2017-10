Wednesday October 11, 2017 - A post-mortem on the body of former Youth Fund boss, Catherine Namuye, has revealed that she died from a condition called pulmonary embolism. - A post-mortem on the body of former Youth Fund boss, Catherine Namuye, has revealed that she died from a condition called pulmonary embolism.





In a report by Government Pathologist, Johansen Oduor, a blockage in the blood vessel that affected circulation of oxygen in the body caused the death of Namuye.





There were no physical marks on Namuye’s body.





According to...