Did Justice MARAGA meet GEORGE SOROS in Lithuania after nullifying UHURU‘s win? SHOCKING DETAILS

Did Justice MARAGA meet GEORGE SOROS in Lithuania after nullifying UHURU‘s win? SHOCKING DETAILSNews 09:41
Tuesday October 17, 2017 - Immediately after the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on September 1, Chief Justice, David Maraga, left the country for Lithuania, a country located in the Eastern Europe.
According to a statement issued by Supreme Court Registrar, Esther Nyaiyaki, Maraga went to Lithuania on an official function and he was to attend a Judiciary convention in Vilnius which is the Capital City of Lithuania.
Lithuania, which broke away from the former United Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) in 1990, has always been controlled by Hungarian-American billionaire, George Soros.
According to The Economist, after the…
What the courts are doing is a power grab. Thy have decided that only the Courts can verify, correct, and make right any mistakes from lections forms and what next - declare the winner of presidential elections !!! Chebukati's role as the chief returning officer has been reduced to a mere clerical observer of elections. This is a power grab. Parliament need to rectify this by creating a statute that clearly states the role of IEBC Chief returning officer. To remove any doubt and keep these activists in their pace. What injustice - Can't trust them.