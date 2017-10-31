Dialogue with RAILA ODINGA for Kenya to move forward! THERESA MAY tells UHURU and RUTO.

Tuesday October 31, 2017 - The United Kingdom has expressed its displeasure with the current 'divisive' politics that could plunge Kenya into chaos adding that politicians should now embrace dialogue.





On Monday , President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner in an election that was widely boycotted with only 38 percent of registered voters turning up following the boycott call by Raila Odinga.





Britain, through its Minister for Africa, Rory Stewart, uged President Uhuru Kenyatta to dialogue with Raila Odinga to prevent plunging the..



