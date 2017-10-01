Declare me President now that RAILA ODINGA has chickened out - UHURU begs CHEBUKATI and IEBC

...the polls was a result of his petition that challenged Jubilee’s victory on the 8th of August.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Deputy President William Ruto.





The DP said Uhuru should be sworn in as President for the second term now that Raila has pulled out of the repeat polls.





“The NASA leader went to the Supreme Court and the judges ruled in his favour.”





“He has wasted time and resources allocated to the exercise by withdrawing from the polls,” Ruto said.





