Data Entry Internships in Kenya

Data Entry Internships at Electronics and Fashion Website
 
We are a start-up  I.T  company in Kenya looking for serious  individuals both male and female who are seeking entry level work and seek to  create growth for a tech company.
 
Academic Qualifications:
·                     Certificate or Diploma in Information Technology or any related course to apply.
·                     Degree holders or part-time students will not be qualified for this job.
·                     No experience needed, just be open and willing to learn.
·                     Qualified candidates will have undergo a 6 months to 1 year paid internship.
·                     Candidates with any additional skills in either of the following fields will be highly preferred:
·                     (Web Design/Web Development/Graphic Design/Motion Design/Video Editing/Marketing)
Job Requirements:
·                     Must have passion for technology and fashion or both.
·                     Good analytical skills, can be able to deduct technical terminologies easily.
·                     Must possess good writing skills and be very fluent in English (both orally and written).
·                     Great attitude, positive and ready to learn.
·                     Must be able to work with no supervision.
·                     Respecter of authority.
·                     Should be able to engage and work with a team.
·                     Must be available on a full-time basis.
·                     Should be a person of strong moral principle/integrity.
·                     Should be a Christian, firm believer.
Payment: Salary is Ksh.15,000/=
 
Working hours: 8-5 Weekdays. 9-1 Saturday

How to Apply:
·                     Write us an original letter in less than two pages.  (Do not send us application letters or c.v’s)
·                     Introduce yourself (full names, age).
·                     Give us an honest self-assessment about your personality  and character.
·                     What are your strengths and weakness you as a person?
·                     Tell us what your passions are in life? What are your talents and skills?
·                     What are your career goals and where do you see yourself in the next two years?
·                      Give us your educational background and what you feel you are lacking in?
·                     Tell us about your previous work experiences, if any.
·                     Tell us why you feel you are the right fit for this job and how you can bring value to us.
·                     Specify your area of interest, if it is in electronics /fashion products
·                     Also send your curriculum vitae.nairobimediaworks@gmail.com
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

   

