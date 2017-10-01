Data Entry Internships in Kenya

Data Entry Internships at Electronics and Fashion Website



We are a start-up I.T company in Kenya looking for serious individuals both male and female who are seeking entry level work and seek to create growth for a tech company.



Academic Qualifications:

· Certificate or Diploma in Information Technology or any related course to apply.

· Degree holders or part-time students will not be qualified for this job.

· No experience needed, just be open and willing to learn.

· Qualified candidates will have undergo a 6 months to 1 year paid internship.

· Candidates with any additional skills in either of the following fields will be highly preferred:

· (Web Design/Web Development/Graphic Design/Motion Design/Video Editing/Marketing)

Job Requirements:

· Must have passion for technology and fashion or both.

· Good analytical skills, can be able to deduct technical terminologies easily.

· Must possess good writing skills and be very fluent in English (both orally and written).

· Great attitude, positive and ready to learn.

· Must be able to work with no supervision.

· Respecter of authority.

· Should be able to engage and work with a team.

· Must be available on a full-time basis.

· Should be a person of strong moral principle/integrity.

· Should be a Christian, firm believer.

Payment: Salary is Ksh.15,000/=



Working hours: 8-5 Weekdays. 9-1 Saturday



How to Apply:

· Write us an original letter in less than two pages. (Do not send us application letters or c.v’s)

· Introduce yourself (full names, age).

· Give us an honest self-assessment about your personality and character.

· What are your strengths and weakness you as a person?

· Tell us what your passions are in life? What are your talents and skills?

· What are your career goals and where do you see yourself in the next two years?

· Give us your educational background and what you feel you are lacking in?

· Tell us about your previous work experiences, if any.

· Tell us why you feel you are the right fit for this job and how you can bring value to us.

· Specify your area of interest, if it is in electronics /fashion products

· Also send your curriculum vitae.nairobimediaworks@gmail.com

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted