Data Entry Internships in Kenya

We are a start-up I.T company in Kenya looking for serious individuals both male and female who are seeking entry level work and seek to create growth for a tech company.
Academic Qualifications:
· Certificate or Diploma in Information Technology or any related course to apply.
· Degree holders or part-time students will not be qualified for this job.
· No experience needed, just be open and willing to learn.
· Qualified candidates will have undergo a 6 months to 1 year paid internship.
· Candidates with any additional skills in either of the following fields will be highly preferred:
· (Web Design/Web Development/Graphic Design/Motion Design/Video Editing/Marketing)
Job Requirements:
· Must have passion for technology and fashion or both.
· Good analytical skills, can be able to deduct technical terminologies easily.
· Must possess good writing skills and be very fluent in English (both orally and written).
· Great attitude, positive and ready to learn.
· Must be able to work with no supervision.
· Respecter of authority.
· Should be able to engage and work with a team.
· Must be available on a full-time basis.
· Should be a person of strong moral principle/integrity.
· Should be a Christian, firm believer.
Payment: Salary is Ksh.15,000/=
Working hours: 8-5 Weekdays. 9-1 Saturday
How to Apply:
· Write us an original letter in less than two pages. (Do not send us application letters or c.v’s)
· Introduce yourself (full names, age).
· Give us an honest self-assessment about your personality and character.
· What are your strengths and weakness you as a person?
· Tell us what your passions are in life? What are your talents and skills?
· What are your career goals and where do you see yourself in the next two years?
· Give us your educational background and what you feel you are lacking in?
· Tell us about your previous work experiences, if any.
· Tell us why you feel you are the right fit for this job and how you can bring value to us.
· Specify your area of interest, if it is in electronics /fashion products
· Also send your curriculum vitae.nairobimediaworks@gmail.comOnly shortlisted candidates will be contacted