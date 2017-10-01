Customer Care / Interns Vacancies in Kenya

Customer Care / Interns Vacancies in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:24
Wanda Mobile Ltd was born out of Wanda Organic Ltd experience in servicing smallholder farmers in Kenya.
The innovative distribution model managed by Wanda Mobile is based on direct feedback from the smallholders, and their expressed need for a package of services that recognize and respond to their circumstances.
Our 5-year plus experience has shown that farmers want effective products, easy to use, convenient to access, affordable, consistent and reliable supply, from a company that they can trust and that offers customized post-sales technical support.
Wanda Mobile has taken these services closer to the farmers with a devolved hub and spoke model aimed at addressing last mile delivery gaps.
In efforts to build capacity and prepare for the scale-up phase Wanda is recruiting for the following position:
Job Title: Customer Care / Telesales Interns
Reports To: Customer Care Supervisor
Function: Commercial Services
Responsible for: Customer support in understanding the products and identify solutions to fit their needs, generating sales and renewals, whilst continuing to achieve customer satisfaction levels.
Key Tasks
· Telesales
· Good Agriculture Practices Promotion (GAP)
· Customer Complaints Management
· Enquiries Management
· Marketing Support
Key Performance Measures
Knowledge, experience and qualifications required
· Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture
· MUST be graduates from University of Nairobi, JKUAT and Egerton
· Minimum of 1 years customer service experience in Telesales driven customer service organization
· Able to speak one of the local languages fluently: Kikuyu, Kamba, Kimeru, Luhya, Kalenjin, and Kiswahili
Personal skills and attributes required
· Customer Oriented
· Excellent Communication Skills
· Problem Solving
How to Apply
Email your application to recruitment@wandaagriculture.org
