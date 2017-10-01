Course Administrator Job in Kenya

Course Administrator

Our client is currently looking to hire a Course Administrator.

Purpose

The purpose of this role is to support the Operations Manager in the smooth running of the assigned courses, as well as liaising with Participants, Tutors and other Service Providers.

Responsibilities

· Custodian of class registration forms

· Ensuring the participants are fully signed and qualified for the class

· Confirming to the participants that the class is scheduled

· Update the class records with the participants details

· Distribution of course materials

· Prepares the scheduled class package – tags, pens, manual.

· Ensure all participants are registered

· Monitors and ensures that the services are being provided as per required standards during training

· Prepare the exam registration details and hand over to exam administrator

· Prepares and ensures feedback forms are captured

· Update the students records

Qualifications

· At least a Bachelor degree in Education or Business Administration

· At least one year experience in operations in training institution preferably professional institutions.

· Excellent communication with a positive telephone manner and the ability to build rapport and maintain empathy with students, clients, tutors and faculty staff.

· Excellent organizational, time management and high attention to detail.

· Ability to communicate student performance by producing all necessary reports in an effective and timely manner to clients.

· Ability to use email, internet applications, MS windows operating system, including excel and word.

· Passionate about dealing with people (interpersonal skills).

· Proactive, highly motivated and adaptable to change, as the company and industry in which they are based is very fast paced and competitive