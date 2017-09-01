Cops from hell ! Another SHOCKING VIDEO from UoN emerge, this will make you cry.

Monday, 02 October 2017 - Another video of anti-riot cops harassing innocent students in their hostels at University of Nairobi has emerged.





In the video, merciless cops are seen ordering the students to open the hostel’s door and when they refused, the cop threw a teargas canister in the hostel.





The students were forced to open the door and when they did that, they were given a dog’s beating.





These students were not even armed.





Watch this shocking and disturbing video.



