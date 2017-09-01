Comedian TREVOH NOAH’s hilarious break down of epic Ugandan parliament fight (VIDEO)

Thursday, 05 October 2017 - Celebrated South African comedian, Trevor Noah, who is the current host of popular US satire show, The Daily Show, couldn’t help but laugh at the crazy brawl that broke out in the Ugandan Parliament recently.





The bone of contention was whether or not to change a law that would allow long serving President, Yoweri Museveni, to run again after the age of 75.





While Noah usually covers dysfunctional U.S. politics, this epic throw down in the Ugandan parliament presented an opportunity to laugh at another country and he nailed it.





Watch the hilarious video below.



