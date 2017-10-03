COLLYMORE threatens to sue RAILA ODINGA and NASA for linking Safaricom to UHURU’s rigging scheme

Tuesday October 3, 2017 - Safaricom Chief Executive Officer, Bob Claymore, has blasted National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders for alleging that the company was involved in rigging the August 8th poll.





Over the last two weeks, NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been accusing the telecommunication giant of colluding with French Telco giant, Saphran Morpho, in rigging his victory during the August 8th presidential elections.





But in a statement on Tuesday , Collymore said that he will personally hold politicians threatening his staff responsible if anything happens to them.





He said dragging commercial co-operations into…



