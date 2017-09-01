Cocacola Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

DME & Opex Analyst

The role will be responsible for budgetary management of the Franchise DME and Opex spend, administering the MEM tool & Opex Funds, while ensuring compliance with Company Standard Practices and Procedures.

Additionally the is expected to be the Financial Consultant to the marketing teams during negotiations of contracts to ensure optimization of spend for the Franchise – thus enabling realization of greater productivity, efficiency and effectiveness of Marketing and Opex dollars.

Contributes to provide the Franchise teams with accurate analysis, benchmarks and reports on a timely manner to ensure optimal allocation of resources in implementation of the Company’s business strategies.

Responsibilities

· Compile expected monthly DME expenses & submit monthly figures to Financial Planning

· Agreed and pre-align with the Marketing and Commercial teams monthly / quarterly spending.

· Monitor & provide feedback on financial risk and opportunities regarding DME on monthly basis.

· Requesting and Collating DME budgets from Marketing associates for in standardized templates by Initiative aligned with Income statement submissions and planning calendar

· Requesting and Collating OPEX budgets from Franchise and Department heads

· Set up & Co-ordinate BP Opex review meetings with FD & Function Managers

· Set up & Co-ordinate BP DME Alignment meeting for BU

· Upload BP DME & Opex in Financial system as per submissions and direction by Business Unit leadership within the stipulated BP financials guideline

· Summarize DME & OPEX by Country

· Provide Feedback to Franchise team on final approved DME & OPEX growth rates

· Load DME excl. of Hold Back [as per agreed budgets], in Financial system in a timely manner to ensure projects began on a timely manner.

· Provide guidance to Finance & Marketing Managers on how best to optimize on DME Spend

· Implement DME Optimization initiatives & advice marketing associates on expected benefits utilization of Legal Entities,

· Centralization of Purchasing, Media negotiations, Follow up on Bulk Media discounts, Local currency invoicing, etc.

· Implement ROI Pre and Post promotion tool on Main Campaigns run by the Marketing & Commercial teams

· Effect timely DME freeze & shifts on directives from BU leadership and approved RFA’s

· DME Productivity – Monthly review of key DME metrics

· Brand Contribution Report – Monthly update and Communicate key deviation to finance and marketing teams

· Agency Audits – Follow through on DME use age feedback with marketing team and have quarterly review on status.

· Media Contracts Review Support – Together with Media associates provide guidance on the financial aspects of the contracts for media contract negotiations and follow up on any discounts as proposed.

Be the Financial consultant relating for Marketing associates on Marketing Expenditure Mgt

· Monthly budget tracking and reporting by Country and Function

· Pro-actively manage Opex spend by : Having periodic meetings with function managers and Franchise FD to review status & suggest remedial actions where needed

· Review of actual Opex charges before close of month for reasonableness, flag issues for reallocation & follow up on charges that ought to have been made as per RE.

· Monthly check off that routine journal has been posted by GFO including Monthly Payroll, T&E, Office Expenses, etc…

· Supports continuous improvement by applying/creating/changing processes, systems.

· This role will be responsible for developing new System Models and Tools to track the performance of key financial metrics.

· In addition, the role is expected to provide leadership across the Franchise territories in all aspect of the KO Opex and DME negotiations.

· This position will require sophisticated and contemporary information management and superior analytic skills and expertise. The individual must also possess exceptional collaboration and organization skills/capabilities; with the ability to multi-task, set priorities and meet deadlines.

Qualifications

· Type of previous work experience required: Financial planning, GFO,

· At least 3 to 5 years of Finance experience in similar roles.

· Minimum education level required to perform this job – University/Advanced Degree

· Required Certifications: Business Administration, Economics, Commercial Engineering

· Generate new or unique solutions and embrace new ideas that help sustain our business (encompassing everything from continuous improvement to new product and package innovation)

· Develop and leverage relationships with stakeholders to appropriately stretch and impact the System (Company and Bottler)

· Deliver results, creating value for our brands, our System, our customers and key stakeholders

· Inspire people to deliver our mission and 2020 Vision, demonstrate passion for the business and give people a reason to believe anything is possible

· Develop self and support others’ development to achieve full potential

· Demonstrates Curiosity. Welcomes failure as a learning opportunity.

How to Apply

Digital Marketing Manager





The Franchise Digital Manager leads the strategic direction, development and implementation of technology driven i-Marketing activations and implementation, in co-ordination with the Franchise teams across the territory.

The focus will be to drive innovative ways to engage our consumers and build digital capabilities in the area of internal and external operations for all the activated brands with the support of suppliers (web and content generators) and partners (other technology or media companies to increase brand connections).

Responsibilities

· Develop, implement and evolve the digital strategy for the franchise

· Strategic development of i-marketing initiatives for portfolio of all required brands in ECAF as it forms part of the Connection

· Planning and Liquid&Linked content development process.

· Provide thought leadership and develop strategies, architectures, systems, processes and tools to step-change our Franchise

· Connections Planning in service of delivering against stated business goals

· Drive social conversations for real time marketing to ensure teens recruitment

· The Franchise Digital MM leads the development of the social connections strategy & echo system that is fully integrated with Core

· Creative Ideas across Owned/Earned/Shared/Paid connections to deliver brand objectives while deriving greater impact from our advertising and integrated communication efforts for core or development brands

· Strengthen competitive edge and establish a new marketing model including measurement and analytics

· Provide leadership in building Franchise capabilities by identifying needs or gaps, creating a plan to close gaps, and ensuring plan execution to enable game changing marketing by providing input and needed information.

· Provide social training, competitive intelligence and market intelligence to increase level of connections/media expertise in the

· Franchise marketing team.

· Develop and strengthen mobile marketing and CRM in communication

· Develop relationships and negotiate with partners and other digital platforms in cooperation with the Franchise and BU teams

· Identifies and leads strategic partnerships discussions with the Franchise IMC Manager with social and technology vendors based on consumer trends

· Multi Agency partners – with different skill-sets have to be managed and co-ordinated to deliver final campaign – this will range from Technical, Moderation of content, Creating Content, Purchasing Connections etc.

· Digital will be integral part to whole Franchise connection planning and requires strong collaboration with all Agency partners ans experts to deliver results in communication and business

· Franchise Digital Marketing Manager will play the role of i-Marketing expertise/consultant within the Franchise, evaluating and proposing strategic courses of action, solutions on i-Marketing and defining best business models for the region.

· Required to study benchmark cases and build clear business recommendations to increase knowledge and to reduce investment decision risks.

· Job also requires designing and recommending i-Marketing processes and network routines across Franchise working alongside the BU team in embedding this collectively across all territories.

Qualifications

· 9 years of relevant work experience within Digital Environment , marketing or communications or service provider (digital agency, digital manager of a consumer product company or media group or technological company).

· Experience in developing online programs/campaigns (web, mobile, social, search, others).

· Experience in managing internal & external suppliers and specialized partners in online marketing

· Cross-functional experience in some of the following areas would be an advantage:

· Operational marketing

· Marketing\brand management

· Indicate the minimum education level required to perform this job: University/Bachelor’s Degree

· Balances Immediate & Long-Term Priorities – Meets critical objectives while considering the impact of those activities on longer-term goals. Translates strategic direction into personal actions/plans.

· Delivers Results – takes accountability, ensuring productive, efficient execution against priorities. Sets ambitious yet realistic goals and removes obstacles to ensure high quality results.

· Drives Innovative Business Improvements – Develops ideas and gains others’ commitment. Seizes opportunities that can deliver the greatest value. Promotes an environment of creative thinking and Innovation

· Imports and Exports Good Ideas – Shares and adopts ideas in and outside the Company. Leverages insights to inform actions or gain support. Embraces change.

· Sets a Winning Example – Demonstrates integrity, including placing Company interests ahead of personal agendas. Makes sound decisions and follows-through on them. Demonstrates passion for the Company and its products

