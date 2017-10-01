Coca Cola Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Franchise Marketing Manager

Job Summary

In collaboration with BU leads, influence and co-create brand strategies for total beverage portfolio (across target audience, channels and packages) that support the overall marketing / business strategies for ECAF, while also identifying incremental opportunities and business propositions as per Stills 2.0.

Execute the strategies to win in the market place, manage Brand Portfolio & Marketing team to achieve targeted volume, value, share, contribution and image results.

Analyse market trends and development with the aim of identifying incremental volume/value and share opportunities.

Responsibilities

Vision + LRP:

· Develop long range strategic plans for FO Marketing and ensure that commitment of resources from TCCC and Bottling system are in place to deliver. 15%





Commercial Input:

· Lead programs that drive volume and profit plus increased volume and value market share. This includes innovation and related profit streams. 10%





Brand Positioning:

· Formulate consumer marketing strategies, plans and programs ensuring locally relevant interpretation and execution of BU/global brand positioning.

· Develop and implement brand initiatives designed to broaden the appeal of brands to consumers. 10%





Spend Effectiveness:

· Establish and manage Franchise marketing budgets and ensure appropriate funding across marketing mix elements of the brand portfolio and implement programs to drive efficiencies. 10%





Implementation of Brand Plans/Strategies:

· Secure correct and timely implementation of strategies and system investment in cooperation with other key functions: Technical, Finance, Legal, PACS, Marketing Communication, Strategic Planning, Customer and Commercial Leadership and Bottler to execute brand plans with excellence, evaluate the results and leverage learnings.

· Provide timely, accurate and inspirational communication between the Company and the Bottler, as well as appropriate company departments and management regarding consumer marketing issues/opportunity. 20%





Consumer Knowledge:

· Work with the market research function to develop actionable consumer marketing insights and build competitive understanding as a foundation for marketing strategy and channel management. 10%





Brand Communications:

· Ensure strategic brand communications (including advertising, promotion and media plans) via deep consumer understanding, KBI tracking and global category strategy guidelines. 10%

Develop a Team:





· Coach, train, develop and inspire the members of the Team. Ensure the Team is engaged and organized for growth in a winning environment. 15%

DME & Opex Analyst





Job Summary

The role will be responsible for budgetary management of the Franchise DME and Opex spend, administering the MEM tool & Opex Funds, while ensuring compliance with Company Standard Practices and Procedures.

Additionally the is expected to be the Financial Consultant to the marketing teams during negotiations of contracts to ensure optimization of spend for the Franchise – thus enabling realization of greater productivity, efficiency and effectiveness of Marketing and Opex dollars.

Contributes to provide the Franchise teams with accurate analysis, benchmarks and reports on a timely manner to ensure optimal allocation of resources in implementation of the Company’s business strategies.

Responsibilities

Coordinate the Central Franchise Marketing DME for RE process.

· Compile expected monthly DME expenses & submit monthly figures to Financial Planning

· Agreed and pre-align with the Marketing and Commercial teams monthly / quarterly spending.

· Monitor & provide feedback on financial risk and opportunities regarding DME on monthly basis.

Strategic & Annual Business Planning (BP) – Co-ordinate the annual DME & OPEX Business Planning process by:

· Requesting and Collating DME budgets from Marketing associates for in standardized templates by Initiative aligned with Income statement submissions and planning calendar

· Requesting and Collating OPEX budgets from Franchise and Department heads

· Set up & Co-ordinate BP Opex review meetings with FD & Function Managers

· Set up & Co-ordinate BP DME Alignment meeting for BU

· Upload BP DME & Opex in Financial system as per submissions and direction by Business Unit leadership within the stipulated BP financials guideline

· Summarize DME & OPEX by Country

· Provide Feedback to Franchise team on final approved DME & OPEX growth rates

· Load DME excl. of Hold Back [as per agreed budgets], in Financial system in a timely manner to ensure projects began on a timely manner.

· Provide guidance to Finance & Marketing Managers on how best to optimize on DME Spend

Monthly DME Management by proactively:

· Implement DME Optimization initiatives & advice marketing associates on expected benefits utilization of Legal Entities, Centralization of Purchasing, Media negotiations, Follow up on Bulk Media discounts, Local currency invoicing, etc.

· Implement ROI Pre and Post promotion tool on Main Campaigns run by the Marketing & Commercial teams

· Effect timely DME freeze & shifts on directives from BU leadership and approved RFA’s

· DME Productivity – Monthly review of key DME metrics

· Brand Contribution Report – Monthly update and Communicate key deviation to finance and marketing teams

· Agency Audits – Follow through on DME use age feedback with marketing team and have quarterly review on status.

· Media Contracts Review Support – Together with Media associates provide guidance on the financial aspects of the contracts for media contract negotiations and follow up on any discounts as proposed.

· Be the Financial consultant relating for Marketing associates on Marketing Expenditure Mgt

Monthly Opex Management:

· Monthly budget tracking and reporting by Country and Function

· Pro-actively manage Opex spend by : Having periodic meetings with function managers and Franchise FD to review status & suggest remedial actions where needed

· Review of actual Opex charges before close of month for reasonableness, flag issues for reallocation & follow up on charges that ought to have been made as per RE.

· Monthly check off that routine journal has been posted by GFO including Monthly Payroll, T&E, Office Expenses, etc…

Qualifications

· Type of previous work experience required: Financial planning, GFO,

· At least 3 to 5 years of Finance experience in similar roles.

· Minimum education level required to perform this job – University/Advanced Degree

· Required Certifications: Business Administration, Economics, Commercial Engineering

Digital Marketing Manager





Job Summary

The Franchise Digital Manager leads the strategic direction, development and implementation of technology driven i-Marketing activations and implementation, in co-ordination with the Franchise teams across the territory.

The focus will be to drive innovative ways to engage our consumers and build digital capabilities in the area of internal and external operations for all the activated brands with the support of suppliers (web and content generators) and partners (other technology or media companies to increase brand connections). \

Responsibilities

Strategic Leadership

· Develop, implement and evolve the digital strategy for the franchise

· Strategic development of i-marketing initiatives for portfolio of all required brands in ECAF as it forms part of the Connection Planning and Liquid&Linked content development process.

· Provide thought leadership and develop strategies, architectures, systems, processes and tools to step-change our Franchise Connections Planning in service of delivering against stated business goals

Develop key strategic projects to support must win battles in marketing

· Drive social conversations for real time marketing to ensure teens recruitment

· The Franchise Digital MM leads the development of the social connections strategy & echo system that is fully integrated with Core Creative Ideas across Owned/Earned/Shared/Paid connections to deliver brand objectives while deriving greater impact from our advertising and integrated communication efforts for core or development brands

Develop Franchise digital business plan

· Strengthen competitive edge and establish a new marketing model including measurement and analytics

· Provide leadership in building Franchise capabilities by identifying needs or gaps, creating a plan to close gaps, and ensuring plan execution to enable game changing marketing by providing input and needed information.

· Provide social training, competitive intelligence and market intelligence to increase level of connections/media expertise in the Franchise marketing team.

Innovation

· Develop and strengthen mobile marketing and CRM in communication

· Develop relationships and negotiate with partners and other digital platforms in cooperation with the

· Franchise and BU teams

· Identifies and leads strategic partnerships discussions with the Franchise IMC Manager with social and technology vendors based on consumer trends

Implementation

· Supervise implementation and localization of BU / Franchise projects across the territory (web, social, mobile, search)

· In conjunction with the Franchise Media Manager, manage Franchise Digital Connections budgets efficiently and effectively delivering long-term sustainable competitive advantage at lowest possible costs (annual negotiations); benchmarking to measure competitive advantage on an on-going basis; and developing strong relationships with key social agencies

· Create the Franchise Strategic implementation framework

· Provide Digital support for all stakeholders

Reporting

· Ensure that Project Reports & Dashboards are delivered on time for all key markets with comprehensive narratives, learning and implications

Qualifications

· 9 years of relevant work experience within Digital Environment , marketing or communications or service provider (digital agency, digital manager of a consumer product company or media group or technological company).

· Experience in developing online programs/campaigns (web, mobile, social, search, others).

· Experience in managing internal & external suppliers and specialized partners in online marketing