Cleaning Operative Job in Kenya

Cleaning Operative

G4S is actively recruiting a committed Cleaning Operative, to ensure that the areas within the site are kept to the required levels of cleanliness to the satisfaction of both G4S Facilities Management and the Client.

The Cleaning Operative will be expected to safely carry out all cleaning assigned, making full use of guidance and training given, using checklists provided.

They will report any maintenance required to the maintenance department and/or advise a member of the Supervisory or Management team

Responsibilities

· Excellent ability to follow instructions

· Ability to work as a team

· Good interpersonal skills

· Customer service skills relevant to customer and consumer contact

· Measured movement speed





Qualifications

· The ideal candidate will have previous cleaning experience,

· good communication and interpersonal skills and

· must be reliable and committed to the role.