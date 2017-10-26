CJ MARAGA leaves Kenyans talking with his surprise move on repeat presidential election (PHOTOs)

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - Kenya’s Chief Justice David Maraga has been the talk of the day after he turned up to vote in the disputed presidential repeat elections.





Maraga cast his vote at around 2 pm at his polling station in Bosose Primary School in West Mugirango Constituency, Nyamira County.





This is a departure from 2013 when then Chief Justice, Willy Mutunga, had announced that the Supreme Court judges would not vote to build confidence in the anticipated presidential petition.





See photos in the next page



