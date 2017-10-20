City billionaire CHRIS KIRUBI admitted in ICU at Karen Hospital, Pray for him.

Friday, October 20, 2017 - Reports reaching us indicate that city billionaire, Chris Kirubi, has been admitted at Karen Hospital.





The flashy billionaire is in a critical condition and is currently fighting for his life at ICU.





Kirubi is one of the richest Kenyan businessmen with various investments among them Two Rivers Mall, Haco Industries and Capital Group Limited that owns Capital FM.





We wish him quick recovery.





More to follow.



