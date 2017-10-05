CID says NYAIYAKI forged IEBC documents to force nullification of UHURU‘s win - She will be arrested.

Thursday October 5,2017 - Supreme Court Chief Registrar, Esther Nyaiyaki, colluded with National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to force the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on September 1 st , a preliminary report from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has shown.





According to the report, Nyaiyaki presented fake documents to the Supreme Court to force the nullification of Kenyatta's win.





The CID report has also been collaborated by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, who said it…



