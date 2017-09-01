Chura wewe, taka taka - Man rants after his girlfriend dumped him for a DJ, “Ukiachwa achika” (PICs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 08:53
Monday, 02 October 2017 - There’s this guy who has ranted and insulted his ex-lover after she dumped him for a deejay.
When a lady dumps you, accept and move on.
Don’t be like this bastard.
He is yet to move on.
This is how he blasted his ex-girlfriend.
See photos of his ex-girlfriend in the next page, although she has bleached, she is hot.
Page 1 2