CHRIS KIRUBI flaunts customized brand new Beast worth Sh 38Million (PHOTO)

, , 07:45

Thursday, October 12, 2017- Infamous businessman Chris Kirubi has added a Bentley Bentayga worth around Sh38 million to his collection.

This is the most luxurious, hand-built, all-terrain vehicle on earth according to Bentley motors.

The car can go from a speed of 0 to 60 in four seconds with top speed of 187 mph (301 km/h)

Early last year, the 76-year old, whose taste for fine things in life is well documented, forked out more than Sh40 million, including taxes to be the first Kenyan to own a Mercedes-Maybach Benz.

Check out the photo below from the DT Dobie workshop.
 The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno