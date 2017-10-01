CHILOBA’s days now numbered! See who have joined RAILA to ensure he is sacked before repeat polls

13:30

Monday October 9, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba’s woes have compounded days to the repeat Presidential elections.

This is after the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) joined National Super Alliance (NASA) in pushing for his resignation or sacking, whichever comes first, ahead of the repeat polls.

Speaking yesterday KUPPET Secretary...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno