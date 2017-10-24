CHILOBA is still in office and is preparing to rig my victory again – RAILA ODINGA insists NO ELECTIONS

CHILOBA is still in office and is preparing to rig my victory again – RAILA ODINGA insists NO ELECTIONSPolitics 09:32
Tuesday October 24, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, is still in office, contrary to reports that he took a three week leave, National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, RailaOdinga, has said.
Speaking during his No Reforms No election campaign rally in Kisii on Monday, Raila said Chiloba is still in office and he is still the one supervising the October 26th presidential elections.
“Today (Monday) at exactly 7, Chiloba was in office and he is still in…
