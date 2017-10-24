CHILOBA is still in office and is preparing to rig my victory again – RAILA ODINGA insists NO ELECTIONS

Tuesday October 24, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, is still in office, contrary to reports that he took a three week leave, National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, RailaOdinga, has said.





Speaking during his No Reforms No election campaign rally in Kisii on Monday , Raila said Chiloba is still in office and he is still the one supervising the October 26 th presidential elections.





“Today ( Monday ) at exactly 7, Chiloba was in office and he is still in…



