CHILOBA has set everything for us and ours will just be to execute on 26th October - IEBC official reveals

Saturday October 21, 2017 - A commissioner with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed allegations that the exit of CEO Ezra Chiloba will affect the planned the repeat Presidential elections set for October 26th.





Addressing journalists outside Al Ghurair offices in Dubai where the printing of ballots papers for the repeat exercise is underway, Commissioner Abdi Guliye said Chiloba’s exit was inconsequential.





He asserted that...



