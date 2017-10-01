CHILOBA has set everything for us and ours will just be to execute on 26th October - IEBC official reveals

CHILOBA has set everything for us and ours will just be to execute on 26th October - IEBC official reveals00:00
...IEBC does not need him to complete the election process.
He said the CEO had set the electoral infrastructure and that preparations for the polls are complete and the commission is ready to undertake the exercise.
“Five days, six days to the elections, all the processes are complete.”
“His departure will not have much of an impact on the elections.”
“There wasn’t any decision Ezra was making on his own,” Guliye said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
