CHILOBA dismisses NASA’s sentiments that he is involved in rigging the current poll in favour of UHURU again

CHILOBA dismisses NASA’s sentiments that he is involved in rigging the current poll in favour of UHURU again00:00
…still in charge and was preparing to rig in President Uhuru Kenyatta again in Thursday’s election.
But in a statement to Kenyans, Chiloba refuted these allegations.
He said Junet’s remarks are misleading and could plunge the country into chaos.
“I wish I could see myself as powerful as Hon. Junet sees me.”
“The misleading allegations about me can only but polarize the country further,” Chiloba stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST