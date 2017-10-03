Chilling moment police were caught tear-gassing kindergarten pupils in Kisumu ...Oh God (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 03, 2017 - A shocking video showing anti-riot police tear-gassing kindergarten pupils in Nyalenda, Kisumu, has emerged online.





The incident happened on Monday at the St Peter’s Awich Kodingo ECDE center in Nyalenda slums.





According to the school’s founder, Beatrice Schnelli-Okello, armed police officers stormed the school compound and hurled teargas canisters indiscriminately.





This incident rekindles memories of pupils of Lang’ata Road Primary School in Nairobi who were tear gassed for protesting against grabbing of their playing field in 2015.





Watch the video below.





pic.twitter.com/Bu4VEy3fjZ Yesterday, Kenya Police decided to teargas children in a Kindergarten in Kisumu. Boinett has turned the police into CRIMINALS. @BobGodec October 3, 2017