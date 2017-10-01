CHEBUKATI reveals discrepancies in voter turnout and leaves everyone confused! Is he cooking numbers?

Saturday October 28, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has come clean on the conflicting figures regarding the voter turnout in the October 26th repeat Presidential elections.





This follows his earlier communication which had indicated that only 6.5 million voters had turned out to vote.





Chebukati’s figures had been questioned after the forms released by the IEBC indicated that the final tally could be..



