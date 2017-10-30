CHEBUKATI inflated numbers in favour of UHURU, only 3.5 million Kenyans voted in UHURU’s coronation ceremony

Monday October 30, 2017 - Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has claimed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) inflated the number of voters who turned up to vote during the October 26th repeat presidential elections.





Speaking on NTV on Sunday , the ODM MP maintained that the numbers being displayed by the national poll body, IEBC, is wrong saying that National Super Alliance (NASA) is in possession of proof stating otherwise.





"We know what we are saying when we tell the nation that the over 7 million voters who the IEBC is saying voted in the…



