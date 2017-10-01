CHEBUKATI finally makes the big announcement that many Kenyans had been waiting for! It is over

Thursday October 19, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has ordered all commission officials who have been adversely mentioned in relation to election irregularities to step down before the repeat Presidential elections.





Addressing the media from Bomas of Kenya, Chebukati conveyed that the move would be necessary if the October 26th will be held as scheduled.





Chebukati also revealed that the...



