CHEBUKATI does the unthinkable as he opens the servers at last grants access - RAILA may kiss transformer

11:37

Tuesday October 31, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, finally opened servers and granted Presidential candidates access to verify the results transmission.


In a statement to Kenyans, the access was granted to the stakeholders of the election, including Presidential candidates, agents and observers.

However, Chebukati clarified that the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno