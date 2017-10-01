Caught on Camera: Crazy road rage escalates into full blown fight (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 10:49
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - This video of a driver and biker getting into a full blown fight in the middle of the road is probably the craziest episode of road rage you will ever come across.
The driver kept obstructing the biker who had enough and decided to confront him.
He didn’t know that he had fallen into the driver’s trap who apparently was spoiling for war.
Watch the video below.
