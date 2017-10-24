Catholic Priest who told UHURU/ RUTO to stop killing the LUOs ''assassinated'' in Muhoroni days after

Tuesday October 24, 2017 - A vocal catholic priest from Muhoroni Constituency has been found dead.





Father Evans Juma Oduor was found unconscious by good Samaritans near a sugarcane plantation at Chiga Market Centre in Muhoroni Sub-County, about 30 kilometres from his Nyabondo Convent Residence.





His car, that had been burnt, was found some five kilometres away.





According to police, Father Juma was found unconscious and was rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Teaching and Referral hospital where he..



