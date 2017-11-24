Cashier Jobs in Kenya

Cashier

Job Location: Nairobi

Our client is an International restaurant chain with branches in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Cashier for their Nairobi Branch.

Key Tasks

· Operating the cash register and handling cash transactions with customers

· Issuing receipts, refunds, change

· Receive food checks from waiters or customers

· Manage the register, including all credit card and cash operations

· Ensure a balance of the register at the end of the shift or working period

Requirements

· Qualification in Food & Beverage Sales & Service qualification is a definite advantage

· Basic Accounting Skills.

· Three (3) years prior experience in same or similar position.

· Ability to communicate satisfactorily in English with guests/visitors, management and colleagues.

· Ability to remain stationary at assigned position for extended periods of time.

· Ability to input and access information into the point-of-sale system. Previous use of MICROS is a definite

· Excellent numerical skills,

· Attention to details

· Courtesy,

· Excellent customer service skills

· Teamwork.

How to Apply

Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via recruitment@r4kenya.com before 24th November 2017.

Applicants currently staying in Nairobi are encouraged to apply. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.