Cashier Jobs in Kenya

Cashier Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 10:30
Job Location: Nairobi
Our client is an International restaurant chain with branches in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Cashier for their Nairobi Branch.
Key Tasks
· Operating the cash register and handling cash transactions with customers
· Issuing receipts, refunds, change
· Receive food checks from waiters or customers
· Manage the register, including all credit card and cash operations
· Ensure a balance of the register at the end of the shift or working period
Requirements
· Qualification in Food & Beverage Sales & Service qualification is a definite advantage
· Basic Accounting Skills.
· Three (3) years prior experience in same or similar position.
· Ability to communicate satisfactorily in English with guests/visitors, management and colleagues.
· Ability to remain stationary at assigned position for extended periods of time.
· Ability to input and access information into the point-of-sale system. Previous use of MICROS is a definite
· Excellent numerical skills,
· Attention to details
· Courtesy,
· Excellent customer service skills
· Teamwork.
How to ApplyApplicants currently staying in Nairobi are encouraged to apply. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.
Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via recruitment@r4kenya.com before 24th November 2017.
