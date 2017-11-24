Cashier Jobs in Kenya

10:30

Cashier
Job Location: Nairobi
Our client is an International restaurant chain with branches in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Cashier for their Nairobi Branch.

Key Tasks

·         Operating the cash register and handling cash transactions with customers
·         Issuing receipts, refunds, change
·         Receive food checks from waiters or customers
·         Manage the register, including all credit card and cash operations
·         Ensure a balance of the register at the end of the shift or working period

Requirements

·         Qualification in Food & Beverage Sales & Service qualification is a definite advantage
·         Basic Accounting Skills.
·         Three (3) years prior experience in same or similar position.
·         Ability to communicate satisfactorily in English with guests/visitors, management and colleagues.
·         Ability to remain stationary at assigned position for extended periods of time.
·         Ability to input and access information into the point-of-sale system. Previous use of MICROS is a definite
·         Excellent numerical skills,
·         Attention to details
·         Courtesy,
·         Excellent customer service skills
·         Teamwork.
How to Apply
Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via recruitment@r4kenya.com before 24th November 2017.
Applicants currently staying in Nairobi are encouraged to apply. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno