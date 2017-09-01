CAROLINE MUTOKO’s past sins have come to haunt her as MUTUA undresses her in public (LOOK)

Wednesday, October 04, 2017 - Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has launched a scathing attack on former radio host, Caroline Mutoko.





Mutua accuses Mutoko of ‘corrupting moral values through obscene s*x talk’ during her tenure at Kiss 100.





It all started when Mutoko challenged Mutua to explain what KFCB and other bodies are doing to market Kenya as an ideal destination for Hollywood filmmakers.





Mutua hit back calling Mutoko an unprofessional journalist and a busybody like political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi.





Read Mutua’s hard hitting article below.





“Our standards as Kenyans are so low that Caroline Mutoko and Mutahi Ngunyi are actually celebrated opinion shapers.





Yet, theirs is pathetic, debilitating armchair journalism that adds zero value to..



