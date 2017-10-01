Caanan no more as police arrest RAILA’s sister for beating up IEBC officials – She will rot in jail

..responsible for disruptions witnessed in Kisumu after the training of IEBC officials was disrupted by rowdy NASA supporters.





The NASA supporters roughed up the officials and destroyed their training materials.





Police have also launched a man hunt for Kisumu Senator, Fred Outa, who was in the company of Ruth Odinga but escaped.





The two NASA leaders incited their supporters to disrupt the IEBC training session in Kisumu to ensure no repeat elections are held on the 26th of October.





