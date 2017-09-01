Butchers of men! See what Mungiki did to this NASA supporter during anti-IEBC demos, Shocking PHOTO

Butchers of men! See what Mungiki did to this NASA supporter during anti-IEBC demos, Shocking PHOTOEntertainment News, Featured Articles 00:20
Monday, 02 October 2017 - A shocking photo of a NASA supporter alleged to have been beaten and disfigured by Mungiki who are disguising themselves as members of the Nairobi Business Community has emerged.
It seems like he was slashed with a panga.
This is totally shocking and uncalled for.
Look at this photo that is going rounds on social media in the next page.
Page 1 2