BREAKING NEWS:UHURU’S chopper crashes into LAKE NAKURU – Five people MISSING

Saturday October 21, 2017-

A chopper belonging to President Uhuru Kenyatta has crashed into Lake Nakuru this morning after it developed a mechanical problem.





The chopper , registration 5Y-NMJ and Aérospatiale 350B3e Ecureuil model, was reportedly flying a team of political staff close to Nakuru senator Susan Kihika to Narok.





The five were to join President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Wlliam Ruto who were expected to campaign in Kajiado and Narok counties ahead of the October 26 general election.





It is not clear if there are any survivors from the crash but police and military helicopters have rushed to the scene to rescue any survivors.





More updates to follow…



