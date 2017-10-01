BONIFACE MWANGI compares HASSAN OMAR to a PR@ST!TUT3 after he ditched NASA (Explosive Piece)

…anyone if the price is right. A prostitute will do anything to survive. It doesn’t matter if the client is a priest, a murderer or their relative. For politicians, survival in power is more important than everything else and no compromise is too difficult for them to make.





Hassan Omar has joined many others who have gone before him; who have spent years in the trenches, fighting for some of the freedoms that we are enjoying today. He was, at one time, even expelled from University, a price that I’m sure he gladly paid for his beliefs.





As his friend, I am heartbroken to see someone whom I believed had a cleaner conscience than most betraying everything he stood for. He seems to have completely forgotten that there are many of us, including myself, who looked up to him.





But Hassan, now that you have President Kenyatta’s ear, tell him that the nurses have been on strike for 130 days and many Kenyans have lost their lives as a result. Tell him that his fight against corruption is a miserable failure and that our country’s debt is totally unsustainable. Tell him life is way too expensive for most kenyans. Lastly, tell him to think about the legacy he will leave behind. Kenya will be here long after he is gone.





To those who think that I will someday defect, or swear allegiance to either Uhuru or Raila, I can tell you that it will never happen. I owe my allegiance to God and to the Constitution.





BONIFACE MWANGI.