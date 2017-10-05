BOB COLLYMORE tells RAILA ODINGA to stop attacking junior Safaricom employees! Take me to court.

Thursday October 5, 2017 - Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Collymore has said that he is ready to be prosecuted.





The telco boss says that he will take the bullet on behalf of his staff who are accused by National Super Alliance (NASA) of colluding with French techno giant, Saphran Morpho, in rigging the August 8 General Elections.





Speaking on Wednesday, Collymore warned politicians, particularly NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, against putting the…



