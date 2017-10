Tuesday October 3, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid has received a huge boost days to the repeat Presidential elections slated for the 26th of October. - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid has received a huge boost days to the repeat Presidential elections slated for the 26of October.





This is after officials of Hezron Awiti-led party, Vibrant Democratic Party (VDP), ditched the party to join Jubilee.





The officials defected to Jubilee and pledged to support the..