Blow to RAILA as LUOs, KISIIs and LUHYAs in Nakuru also defect to UHURU/ RUTO after KAMBAs

Tuesday October 10, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has suffered another severe political blow ahead of the planned repeat Presidential election.





This is after Luos, Kisiis and Luhyas, who reside in Nakuru County, also ditched him for President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The three communities, who are known to be supporters of Raila Odinga and NASA, defected to Jubilee and vowed to...



